Louis Donason, 78, of Ogallala, died Tuesday, March 12, 2013 in the Western Nebr. Veterans Home in Scottsbluff.

Louis Jack Donason was born November 23, 1934, to Clair "Mike" and Ora (Kaspari) Donason at his parents home in Keya Paha County, Nebr. He grew up a typical country boy on the farm.

Louis helped on the farm with the milking each day before going to school. He left school in the eighth grade and stayed home to help with the family farm.

He entered in the Army on January 5, 1955. Louis was stationed in Germany and Korea. He was a welder and a mechanic working on trucks, jeeps and tanks. After discharge on December 31, 1956 he went to work for Arnold Black in Garden County. Louis was employed as a cowboy on several ranches.

On July 1, 1958 Louis married Martha Lorraine Edelman. The couple pastured their black Angus cows. In 1972 they rented a place in the Gordon, Nebr. area and began to add to the herd.

He suffered an injury and in the fall of 2005 the Donasons retired to a small acreage near Ogallala. Due to health reasons, Louis resided at Indian Hills Manor for a short time before moving to the Veterans Home.

He enjoyed caring for his horses and cattle and being outdoors. He especially liked spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Alma Donason, and sister-in-law Iris Donason.

Survivors include his wife Martha Donason of Ogallala; his children: Shane Donason of Ogallala and Jean and her husband Scott Ladely of Athens, GA. One brother Charley Donason of Long Pine, Nebr.and one sister Juanita Maves of Texas. Six grandchildren: Deri Ladely; Kassie and her husband Fletcher Hodges; Aron Ladely, and Dalton, Colton, and Morgan Donason. Also four great-grandchildren: Khain Ladely; and Hunter, Blakely, and Ella Hodges and several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Online Condolences may be sent to www.drauckerfuneralhome.com

