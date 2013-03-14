David K. Sweley, 70, of Salina, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2013. He was born August 11, 1942, in Salina, the son of Richard and Lois Sweley.

Dave graduated from Salina High in 1960 and Kansas State in 1967. He managed a farm and hog operation for Dean Evans, was vice president for EVCO Distributing Co and was a New York Life Insurance agent in Salina. During this time he was active in Salina Jaycees, managed the Salina Charity Horse Show, was on the founding board of the Smoky Hill River Festival and served as Deacon and Elder at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. In 1980, Dave received a Master of Divinity degree from Dubuque Seminary. Following ordination he served Presbyterian churches in Gordon, Neb. and Garden City, Kan. He founded Willow Tree Festival, started a food pantry, served as a volunteer for fire and rescue, and was active in Lions Club of Gordon. In Garden City he founded Tumbleweed Festival, participated in Lions Club and was honored for his work with United Way, CASA, Habitat for Humanity, and Family Crisis. He and his wife Cheryl served in several offices for National Presbyterian Mariners. Upon retirement Dave moved back to Salina and was a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church and Rotary. He enjoyed reading, traveling and playing bridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl; daughter, Stephanie and husband David, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; son, Sean and wife Dani, of Clovis, N.M.; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2013, at Ryan Mortuary. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2013, at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825, E. Beloit Ave., Salina. Inurnment will be at a later date in Gordon, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sunrise Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Salina, left in care of the mortuary.