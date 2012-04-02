Kimberly passed away on April 1, 2012, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Kim was born on October 24, 1957, in Rushville, Nebraska to Leonard and Hattie Peters. She resided at the ranch with her family in her early years. Kim participated in several OMR programs and was a resident of OMR group homes following the death of her mother.

She entered Pioneer Manor of April 12, 2006, due to declining health. She was a resident there until her death. Kim enjoyed her bibles; she called them her Jesus books. She also enjoyed music and liked to sing. She loved getting cash for pop and also had her special foods of tomato soup, and Kentucky Fried Chicken with mashed potatoes and brown gravy. Her favorite characters were John Wayne, Scooby Doo, and Gunsmoke. She was known as the hallelujah girl because at all the services she couldn’t wait for the opportunity to say, “Hallelujah.”

Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Hattie Peters, one sister, Janice Vannatta, a brother-in-law, Jack Harrahill.

She is survived by her Brothers, Gene (Dottie) Peters of Hay Springs, Jerry (Marty) Peters of Rushville, and Wayne (Rita) Peters of Hay Springs; brother-in-law Pete (Mary) Vannatta of Hay Springs; sister Carmen Harrahill of North Platte, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass for Kimberly Ann Peters of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Monday, April 9, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Father James Joseph officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Mirage Flats at approximately 1:00 p.m.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.