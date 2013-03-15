Harlow Bruns

Harlow was born in Rushville, Nebraska on February 12, 1922, to Daniel and Delia (Tiensvold) Bruns. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rushville. He attended country school and then graduated from Rushville High School in 1939.

Harlow married Maryellen Cech of Clinton, Neb. on June 5, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rushville. Together they had two children, Duane and Barbara. Harlow spent many years farming and ranching, first in Clinton, and later in Hinckley, Minnesota, after moving there in 1965. He also worked at Nord Manufacturing in Hinckley.

After retiring, winters were spent enjoying the weather in Montverde, Florida. He enjoyed getting out to many different community gatherings and events. He enjoyed traveling and had visited other countries and taken several cruises. He enjoyed tending his flower gardens and sitting outdoors. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Delia Bruns; brothers, Wayne, Lester, and Marvin; sister, Kathryn Entwistle.

Harlow is survived by his wife Maryellen Bruns; son Duane (Linda) of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter Barbara (Dutch) Schroeder of Hinckley; 7 grandchildren, Stacy (Kevin) Klar, Jenny Schroeder, Trey (Katie) Schroeder, Nicki (Michael) Gorsegner, Jason (Amy) Bruns, Amanda (Jeremy) Mills, Matthew (Wendy) Bruns; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister Jerene Heesacker.

Arrangements by Tatting –Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley, Minn.