Dale Mardel Joy, 90, of Chadron, formerly of Hay Springs, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2013 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

He was born October 30, 1922, in Arnold, Neb. to Lester and Bertha Joy. He married Margaret Elise Cole May 16, 1942 and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. To this union three children were born Ron, Mardell and Debra.

Dale entered the Army on June 15, 1944. He served in WWII and was honorably discharged on July 28, 1945. Dale was an insurance salesman in Hay Springs and Chadron for many years. He owned Joy Realty, where he enjoyed meeting all the new residence of Hay Springs. He was active in his community and served as the Mayor of Hay Springs. He took pride in being a member of the Hay Springs volunteer fire department for 30 plus years. He belonged to the Masons, was Associate Bethel Guardian for the Jobs Daughters and was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was passionate about golfing. He took great pleasure in his family, church and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Elise Joy, his parents Lester and Bertha Joy, a brother Donald Joy, and one sister-in-law Elsie Joy.

Survivors include his son Ronald (Cheryl) Joy of Holdrege; two daughters, Mardell (Mark) Davies of Kimball, Debra Klein of Chadron; 5 grandchildren Dennis Joy, Candy Bussinger, Cherie Gregory, Jeremy Klein and Mandi Klein; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

The family kindly suggests memorials to the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 102 N 1st Street, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.