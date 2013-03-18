Karen Kay Bayliss Cadwallader was born October 29, 1948 to Robert Bayliss and Harriet (Stephens) Bayliss Abbott. She passed away March 8, 2013 in her home in Clovis, New Mexico from complication of COPD.

Karen grew up in Gordon, Neb. and loved to cook, garden, knit and loved her family.

Karen lived in several different states after getting married to Roger Cadwallader, working the horse racing circuit and feed lots, where she worked in their snack shacks and different kitchens, while her husband, Roger, was on the track with the horses as the outback rider and working on the gates. Karen also was able to live in England for a year when Roger was in the Air Force.

Karen is survived by her husband Roger of Clovis, N.M.; daughter Debbie (Darreyll) of Baton Rouge, La.; granddaughter Elizabeth Willingham of Scottsbluff, Neb.; son Clinton of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Diana Bayliss of Scottsbluff, Neb.; three brothers: Eugene of Scottsbluff, John of Shickley, Neb., and Robert of Grofton, Neb.; and a special brother-in-law, Howard (Marion) Farleigh of Hay Springs; sister-in-law Cheryl Black of Sioux City, Iowa; three brother-in-laws: Jim (Jeane) of Grand Island, Neb., Bob (Becky) of Springdale, Ark., Buch (Donna) of Federal Heights, Colo. She has left 20 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, 14 great-great nieces and nephews. Also, her mother-in-law Clarian Cadwallader of Gordon.

Preceding her in death are her oldest sister Ann Carol Bayliss Farleigh, her parents Robert Bayliss and Harriet Stephens Bayliss Abbott, stepdad John Abbott and her father-in-law Kenneth Cadwallader.

Karen was cremated and there will be a grave side service at a later date.