Joella Lee Barth Clark, 68, of Tonopah, Nevada, went peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 10, 2013 at Tonopah Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joella is survived by her husband Jerry, her brothers and sisters: Richard (Marylynn) Barth, Frances (John) Wickman, Kathy (Alan) Easton, Charles (Mary) Barth, Karen (Jerry) Rowe, and Bill (Colleen) Barth.