Fernola Mae Tappan, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho, went peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, Idaho

Fernola was born on Aug. 2, 1940, in Rushville, Neb., to Richard A. and Fern V. Cronan Barth. She was raised and educated in Nebraska. While living in Nebraska, Fernola worked mainly in food service; she worked in a bakery then at the Gordon truck stop until the time she moved to Idaho. Fernola was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Gordon since 1977 and was still an active member up until the time of her death.

Fernola left Nebraska and moved to Idaho to be closer to her children who lived here. She worked at Jerome Cafe for a time for Earl and Inez Wise and then at the Wendell Manor as a dietary manager for more than 10 years. She later went to work for St. Benedicts Hospital (now St. Luke’s Jerome) as a kitchen manager. She worked there until a decline in health forced her to take an early retirement. Fernola became very close to her neighbors, Wayne and Pauline Patheal; they were always there when she needed them the most.

Fernola is survived by her children, Cindy (John) Goedhart and Lona (Tito) Nava of Wendell, Cheryl (Mike) Gill, David (Shelley) Tappan, Shawn Gonzalez, and Justin (Hope) Tappan, all of Jerome, Tom (Deborah) Tappan of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Debbi (Phil) Garris of Roseburg, Ore., 31 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, with five on the way; siblings, Joella (Jerry) Clark of Tonopah, Nev., Richard (Marylynn) Barth of Arizona, Frances (John) Wickman of Eli, Neb., Kathy (Alan) Easton of Gordon, Neb., Charles (Mary) Barth of Ellsinore, Mo., Karen (Jerry) Rowe of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Bill (Coleen) Barth of Chadron, Neb., and her very dear friends, Wayne and Pauline Patheal of Jerome, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Virginia Mae Traughber.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

A celebration of life was held for Fernola at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Freewill Baptist Church, 810 S. Cleveland in Jerome, Idaho. Pastor Gene Kissinger officiated. Inurnment followed at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation services are under the direction of Heidi Heil of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Life Celebration Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.