Longtime Rushville resident and prominent businessman, Lloyd T. Hinn Sr. 82, passed away April 1, 2012, at his home. He was born August 8, 1929, in Gordon to Sam and Helen Hinn. The family moved to Rushville around 1936 after living in various places. Lloyd graduated from Rushville High School in 1948 where he excelled in sports and academics. He attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned his degree from Chadron State College.

Lloyd enlisted in the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War as a member of the 3rd Infantry Unit until he was honorably discharged in 1954 with the rank of Sergeant. On June 29, 1956, he married Leslie L. Hungerford. To this union five children were born. Leslie passed away just months ago, November 29, 2011, after 55 years of marriage. A husband and father with a keen sense of business, Lloyd and Leslie successfully owned and operated many local businesses which included Hinn’s Mobile Homes in 1970. Other business interests and investments kept him busy until late in his life.

Lloyd enjoyed spending time with his children while encouraging and supporting their various sporting activities. His was an avid gardener, enjoyed poker, and fond memories were created while traveling with his family. Lloyd and Leslie were passionate Husker fans and they frequently traveled to Lincoln to attend Husker football and volleyball games.

Lloyd is survived by his five children: Lloyd Jr. of Lincoln, Neb., Kay Hinn of Chicago, Ill., Terry Hinn of Rushville, Marilyn Hinn of Chadron, and Rick Hinn and his wife Jill of Littleton, Colo.; nine grandchildren: Toni (Bart) Willnerd of O’Fallon, Mo., Lane and Whitney Hinn of Lincoln, Neb., Trevor and Peyton Hinn of Chadron, Austin and Trey Brown of Chadron, and Broderick and Kendall Hinn of Littleton, Colo.; three great grandchildren; his extended family-sisters-in-law: Margie Hinn of Rushville, Jeanette Hinn of Lakeside, Neb. and Althea Hinn of Virginia Beach, VA, and through his marriage, brother-in-law, Robert J. Hungerford of Kansas City, Kan., sisters-in law: Barbara A. Philips of Lincoln, and Suzanne L. Leners of Salina, Kan. along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his wife Leslie, his parents, Sam and Helen, brothers George, Fay, Sam and Charlie and Sisters Mary Clements and Virginia Pudelko.

Funeral Services were held on April 6, 2012, at the Methodist Memorial Church in Rushville at 2:00 p.m. Burial with military rites was held in the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

A memorial has been established to the American Legion Club and may be sent to the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Chadron, NE 69337.