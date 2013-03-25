George Maurice Nutt, Jr., 85, of Lincoln passed away March 21, 2013. He was born January 25, 1928 in Tekamah, Neb. to Florence (Webster) and George M. Nutt. He served in the Army in Korea, was a graduate of Lincoln High, University of Nebraska, and the University of Colorado. George pitched for the Links and Cornhuskers, earning the nickname “Lefty” from teammates. He was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church, American Legion, Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League, both National and Nebraska State Education Association, and Nebraska Coaches Association. He taught physical education, health and biology for 35 years in Dorchester, Elwood, Omaha, Arapahoe, Gordon, and Lincoln Public Schools while coaching a variety of sports. He was recently honored as the Retired Teacher of the Year at the 2012 Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day.

George is survived by his wife Marilyn (Lincoln), daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Rex Scott (Lincoln), son and daughter-in-law Bob and Melanie Nutt (Cozad), brother Rollin Soderling (Fargo, N.D.) and sister and brother-in-law Jodi Nutt and Steve Wilson (Fresno, Calif.), eight grandchildren: Eric Scott and wife Deanna (Valentine), Libby Scott (Lincoln), Amber Fredericksen and partner Samantha Medlock (Lincoln), Tom Fredericksen (Washington, DC), Amber Cochran and husband Joey (Kearney), Brandon Ross (Kearney), Michaela Bradshaw and husband Mark (Cheyenne, Wyo.) and Mallory Nutt (Kearney), five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Nancy Fredericksen, mother Florence, step-father Ross Soderling, father George, and sister-in-law Margaret Soderling.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2013 at Wyuka Funeral Home at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. David Lux, St. Paul United Methodist Church officiating. Reception at Wyuka to follow.

Memorials may be made to Omaha Schools Foundation for the Nancy A. Fredericksen Fund or St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com