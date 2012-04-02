Bonnie Marie Stephens, 84, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died April 4, 2012 at Gothenburg Memorial Hospital in Gothenburg.

She was born July 21, 1927 in Gordon, daughter of Clida J. and Florence A. (Glover) Cunningham.

Bonnie grew up at Gordon and graduated from high school there. She lived in Gordon, Rushville, Norfolk and Gothenburg. She married Johnie E. Stephens on June 28, 1954 at Rapid City, SD. To this union, five daughters were born: Verona, Jolene, Kari Lynn, Celeste, and Roxanna. Bonnie worked as receptionist and book keeper for Dr. Craig Bartruff for many years. Bonnie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also very active in United Methodist Church in the UMW and Bible Studies. Bonnie loved reading, enjoyed arts and crafts and always enjoyed visiting with new residence and showing them around at Stone Hearth. She also enjoyed the activities and exercise classes.

Surviving are her daughters and their families: Verona and Perry Beguin of Spearfish, and their children Shawn, and Tina; Jolene and Mark Aragon of New Braunfels, Texas, and their children Timothy, Jeremy, Curt and Nicole; Kari Lynn and Bill Wells of Norfolk, and their children Andrea, Mitch, Corey, and Tiffany; Celeste and Mike Schuhmacher of Chadron, and their children Casey and Crystal; Roxanna Bell of Wittmann, Ariz., and her children Zac and Samantha; 17 great grandchildren; brother - Wayne Cunningham; two sisters - Delores (Bill) Nydahl, and Marva Jeanne Holst; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Johnie Edward Stephens in 2002, her parents, Clida J. and Florence A. Cunningham, son-in-law, Kevin Bell, grandson, Brent Beguin, granddaughter, Jessica Wiebelhaus, sister, Hope Saxton, sister, Doris Carpenter.

Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Monday, April 9, 2012 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, April 10, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Jeff Thurman officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska.

Memorial may be directed to the Johnie Stephens Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O American Legion, 304 16th Street, Gothenburg, NE 69138. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.