On Monday, March 25, 2013, there was great rejoicing in heaven as Ethel L. Andrick Anderson, 94, went home to be with the Lord, and join all the loved ones waiting for her there. She was at home, on the ranch that she loved, when she left this earth.

Ethel was born January 28, 1919 in a sod house in southern Sheridan Co., to William and Elsie (Pisel) Strasburger. She attended Alliance High School and became a teacher following her graduation.

On April 25, 1937, Ethel married Ben F. Andrick in Alliance, Nebr. They resided there, until purchasing a ranch in Sheridan Co. She was an active member of Pleasant Point Community Church. Ethel was interested in everything around her, and avidly followed politics and loved reading. Upon retirement, they spent many enjoyable winters at San Benito, Texas, at the Fun ‘N Sun retirement park. Ben preceded her in death on March 20, 1984.

Ethel continued to spend the winters at Fun ‘N Sun, where she was a guide for up to three Stonecroft Friendship Bible studies, and was a mentor in the H.O.S.T. program of the Harlingen Schools. Ethel spent her life wholly committed to God, her family, and the church. She read through the Bible seventy-two times and memorized countless scriptures. She loved her family and had specific days she prayed for each member. She cherished the old hymns and was an avid proponent of having them included in worship. In her 90’s Ethel penned numerous articles about her beloved hymns. She had the collection printed and bound into a booklet to share with family and friends. She was an extraordinary person, and has left a legacy to her family of incalculable value.

Ethel met John Anderson at the retirement park and they were married in Alliance on May 22, 1987. He preceded her in death.

Ethel is survived by her children, Sandra J. Brungard, Twin Falls, Idaho, David W. Andrick, Ellsworth, Nebr, Ben F. Andrick, Alliance, Nebr, Lois E. (Dan) Hutchinson, Lincoln, Nebr, Susan (Ken) Holloway, Alliance, and Marjorie (Rick) Guernsey, Alliance; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Elbert (Ellen) Strasburger, Pat (Vesta) Strasburger, and Dean (Eleanor) Strasburger all of Ellsworth, Nebr.

In addition to her husbands, Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Brian, her brother Wesley Strasburger, and sister, Pearl Kroeze.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Point Community Church north of Ellsworth, NE. Pastor Bob Townsend will officiate. Graveside services will follow at the Alliance Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to World Vision, the Gideon’s, or the Pleasant Point Community Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.