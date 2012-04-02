Glendoris “Glennie” Rash, 82, of Winfield, Kansas, previously of Udall, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2012, at Cumbernauld Village.

Born January 23, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Carl G. and Martha Marie (Lichte) Lembke. She was raised on a farm near Dunlap, and attended the County School District 70 in Chadron. She later attended Chadron State College and St. Paul Seminary School in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Glendoris was united in marriage to Ross D. Rash on July 15, 1952, in Chadron, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Bloomington, Minnesota. They also lived in Bisbee, Arizona, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota and later Udall, Kansas.

As a young woman, Glendoris helped raise her brothers on the farm and also worked on the farm. She was a Kindergarten teacher during her last two years of college. After graduation, she worked as an elementary education teacher in Saint Paul, Bisbee and Minneapolis. She conducted Sunday School Training Seminars for teachers in the Minnesota Annual Conference for the United Methodist Church. She was the Diaconal Minister of Education at the Hennipen Avenue Church and Portland Avenue United Methodist Church, both in the Minnesota Conference. Glennie retired from Portland Avenue United Methodist Church in 1997.

Glennie lived with her aunt, Minnie Lichte, during her 9th grade year through her graduation from college. She was a very special person and was instrumental in raising and influencing her growth. She was like a second mother to Glendoris. Glennie had an unshakable trust in God being with her and a faith in her capability to deal (with Godís help) with the problems that life may present. This faith was also shown by her grandmother, mother and aunt. This faith shows up in many branches of the Lembke/Lichte family over several generations. Glendoris loved to learn and share and teach with adults and especially children. She was generous with her time and dedication. She was the oldest girl and was left in charge of her younger brothers when her parents were busy with the farm. She often mentioned fondly of sitting in her little rocking chair with one of her younger brothers in her lap, rocking them to sleep.

Mrs. Rash was a member of the Udall United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, Bible Study and playing the piano. She loved music, especially classical and opera. Glennie enjoyed theatre and played the French horn during college.

Her family includes: her husband: Ross D. Rash of Winfield; daughter: Kristen D. McReynolds and husband, William C. of Udall; brothers: Wayne Lembke and wife, Roberta of Chadron, Neb., Bob Lembke and wife, Vi of Hemingford, Neb., and Roy Lembke and wife Lee of Havre, Mont.; sister: Karen Calkins and husband, Jerry of Mulvane; sister-in-law: Ann Lembke of Chappell, Neb.; granddaughter: Cathlin D. McReynolds of Kansas City, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Glennie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Carl Lembke and Myron Lembke, her sister, Gwendolin Lembke and her sister-in-law, Ethel Lembke (wife of Carl).

A Celebration of life will be held at the Udall United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 14, 2012, at 10:30 a.m. Private inurnment will take place at Ninnescah Cemetery at a later date. The family will be hosting a time of celebration to remember and visit at Cumbernauld Village in the McGregor Room on Thursday, April 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been established in Glendoris’ name for William Newton Hospital Education Fund, and for Cumbernauld Village for the education and training of employees.

Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.