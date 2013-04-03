Lois A. Jacobs Tollman Westcott was born April 26, 1922, in Sheridan County in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. Her parents were Alfonzo V. and Lora (Speer) Jacobs. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her four daughters, extended family and friends.

She had three brothers who preceded her in death - Howard, Donald, and infant Kenneth Jacobs. She is survived by sisters JoAnne Kemper (Sheridan, WY) and Edna Collins (Oracle, AZ).

As a young girl, she lived on a farm in the Panhandle of Nebraska, helping raise her brothers and sisters. Lois married Robert Louis Tollman on March 14, 1941. Into that union four children were born: Joyce Havenga (Larry) of Tucson, AZ; Royce Tollman (Joannie) of Walla Walla, WA; Maureen Tollman of Barron, WI; and Carleen Baker (Bill) of Champaign, IL. Lois lived in Nebraska, Wyoming, Georgia, Texas, Alaska, and Idaho. Growing up in the depression years, she learned to make do with what she had and to “bloom where she was planted.” She was a mother, homemaker, seamstress extraordinaire, and a Child of God.

On July 9, 1961, Lois married Albert “Leo” Westcott in Rapid City and thus began a new chapter in her life. Into that union was born Merri L. Westcott McClung of Boise, Idaho. In June of 1967, they packed up Maureen, Carleen, and Merri and drove to Alaska in a station wagon with a small trailer loaded with their belongings. Being of pioneer spirit, Lois and Leo settled into their new life and adventure in Soldotna, Alaska, along the Kenai River. Together they raised their three daughters - Leo working for the Cheechako News and Lois in retail. Her flowerbeds and gardens were always amazing as was their home. She had style and was a class act. Lois and Leo were very active in the Soldotna First United Methodist Church, being founding members, and were loved by all. In 2001, they sold their home and shipped their belongings to Boise, Idaho, to begin another chapter in their full lives. Again, Lois bloomed where she was planted. Leo preceded Lois in death on March 13, 2007. Lois is survived by her 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by close family members Pat Tagart, Jini Etten, and Neva McGregor, as well as by a host of dear friends - all of whom will miss her greatly.

Lois was blessed for her journey in this life with the Fruit of the Spirits - love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control (Galatians 5: 22-23)

A celebration of her life was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2013 at Whitney United Methodist Church in Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whitney United Methodist Church, Soldotna First Methodist Church, St. Lukes Home Care and Hospice. Any correspondence should be directed to 1780 Pineridge Dr. Boise, ID 83716. We would like to offer special thanks to Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel for their professional services.