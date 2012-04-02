Duane H. Spotted War Bonnet

Duane H. Spotted War Bonnett, age 62, of Gordon, passed away April 10, 2012, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Duane was born September 11, 1949, in Gordon, to Howard LeRoy and Anna Florence (Williams) Spotted War Bonnett. He served in the US Army from 1970, until his honorable discharge in 1972. He was a Vietnam combat veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star.

Survivors include brother, Gary Spotted War Bonnett of Reed, KY; sisters, Duana Lynn (Alfred) Bone Shirt of Grass Mountain, SD and Etta Spotted War Bonnett of Kansas City, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Anna; brothers, Wayne and John and sister, Lawayne.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 15, 2012 at McColley’s Chapel of the Hills, located directly across from the American Legion in Hot Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 16, 2012, at McColley’s Chapel of the Hills in Hot Springs with Pastor Mark Crossman officiating. Committal service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of McColley's Chapel of the Hills in Hot Springs.