Aubyn Lourene Ofe

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2013 at 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron with Pastor Charlie Busch officiating. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2013 at 10:30 AM at the Chadron Berean Church with lunch and fellowship to follow.

Aubyn Laurene Ofe went to her heavenly home April 6, 2013 at the age of 88. Since January 2012, she lived in her daughter’s home in Cheyenne, Wyoming with a full time caregiver. She was born on July 18, 1924 on her family farm in Neligh, Nebraska.

She graduated from Elgin High School and taught school in her home district for three years afterwards. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan College in Lincoln as well as Wayne State College and Chadron State College. She married Harold Ofe on June 26, 1949 and spent her years as a rural school teacher.

Aubyn was a gentle, loving, caring woman who taught her dughters and all lives that she touched “the great love of God.” She set an example by reading the Bible from Genesis to Revelation more than 20 times. She was very involved with her church, teaching Sunday School and leading Bible studies. She was the Secretary of the Victory Heights Bible Conference for 26 years and a 4-H leader. She was also involved in craft clubs. Aubyn always grew large gardens, which provided vegetables until the next season. She was always there to support her husband and her daughters in many church, sports, and 4-H activities. Aubyn enjoyed all kinds of crafts which included making clothes for her daughters and crocheting a large table doily which took overall best at Dawes County Fair. She also traced her family genealogy which took her to Germany in 1989.

Aubyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband of almost 60 years, Harold Ofe; sister, Audrey Adams; Sister in laws, Nina Patterson, Lucille Preble, Verna Tuma, and Frances Connell.

Her survivors include her daughters, Lea Ann (LeRoy) Buskirk of Alliance, Kay Telford of Omaha, Nina Sue (Mark) Hurley of Cheyenne, Wyo; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; Sister in law Jeanelle Grant.

