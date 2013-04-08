Graveside services for Lois LaVern Goodfellow, 84, were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 8, 2013 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Donnie Holt of the First United Methodist Church officiating.

Lois Goodfellow died Wednesday, April 3, 2013 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.

Lois was born May 11, 1928 in Gordon, the daughter of Ernest C. and Dorothy Pauline (Birdsall) Purdy. She attended all schools in Gordon, graduating from Gordon High School in 1946 (College Prep). In high school she was involved with mixed chorus, girls’ glee, sextette, band, and pep club all four years. She also was senior class vice president, involved with year book Bronco Trail her freshman and junior years, annual staff her senior year, commercial club her junior year, student council her sophomore year, and national honor society. The sexette group sang on radio in Rapid City, SD. Lois had a beautiful alto singing voice, and she sang solos at many churches. Her quote her senior year in the yearbook was “I like to have a man speak up and say what he thinks, so long as he agrees with me”.

She worked as an usher at the local movie theater during high school, and loved the great old movies, especially musicals. Lois enjoyed “Gone with the Wind” and watched it numerous times. She also worked at her parents’ studio, Purdy Studio, which involved going to weddings, school pictures, baby pictures, and high school senior pictures.

She was very musical, and would practice the piano two hours a day while she was growing up.

She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She played in the college band, sang in choirs, and rode the train to and from college from Gordon. She majored in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education, and then taught kindergarten in Beatrice, Nebraska for one year.

She was married to Dorland “Hugh” Goodfellow on December 28, 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, and three children, Roger, Susan, and Ron were born into this union. They spent 62 wonderful years of marriage together.

They lived on a farm north of Gordon from 1950 to 1956, when they moved into Gordon. She and Hugh were associated with her father and mother, Ernest and Dorothy Purdy, in Purdy Studio for 12 years before becoming a partner on January 1, 1967. She and Hugh took pictures in Gordon and surrounding towns of babies, school pictures, senior pictures, class reunions, and weddings.

Lois was very involved in her three children’s activities while they were in school, for instance organizations like Jobs Daughters, Junior Choir teacher, Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, etc. Her life revolved around her family and steadfast for Hugh.

She was very active in her church, First Presbyterian Church of Gordon, mainly with the music program singing in the choir, teaching choir, active with the ladies activities, and reading the Bible.

She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, old movies, and family activities. Lois’ favorite color was yellow.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Royal Chapter in Gordon, being initiated in 1951 and has been a member the past 62 years. She also was a member of the PEO Sisterhood belonging to Chapter BZ in Gordon and Chapter N in Douglas for the past 64 years.

She was always so very proud of her Dad, Ernest Purdy, as he was a Past Grand Patron for the State of Nebraska.

She, Hugh, and Dorothy sold the Studio and moved to Douglas in 1993 to be closer to family, and she has resided here the past 20 years. The last seven years they have been residents of the Douglas Care Center.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Rita) Goodfellow of Scranton, ND, Susan (Randy) George of Douglas; and Ron (Jim Kirkness) Goodfellow of Seattle, Wash; brother, Reverend Roger (Maureen) Purdy of LaMirada, Calif; grandchildren, Ryan (Karen) Goodfellow of Scranton, Rhonda Goodfellow of Scranton, Abbey (Eric) Edling of Laramie, Wyo., and Shaley George of Douglas; great grandchildren, Mikaela, Cody, Alison, and Damon all of Scranton; seven nephews; and eight nieces.

Hugh preceded Lois in death by 33 days, March 1, 2013 and her parents also preceded her in death

A memorial to the Douglas Care Center-Alzheimer’s Wing, 1108 Birch Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to the First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 454, Gordon, Nebraska 69343 would be appreciated by the family.

