Ivan Miles Hindman was born on December 16, 1929 in Omaha, Neb. His adoptive parents, Claude Franklin and Elsa Anna (Steltenpohl) Hindman traveled by Model T Ford during the month of January 1930, and brought him back to their country home northeast of Hay Springs on March 30, 1930. Ivan was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs by Pastor E Fischer. His childhood memories were of their strong Christian faith and traditions established by his family, the hard work ethics that were required to survive during the 30s and enjoying good times spent with his brother, Vernon, and other neighborhood friends. Ivan attended a country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Rushville High School in 1947. One of his proudest accomplishments was when their football team won State during his senior year!

A year after his graduation, Ivan enlisted in the Army in September 1948 during the Korean Conflict. He was a Military Policeman stationed at Seattle, Wash. during his enlistment. He was transferred to the Army Reserve on September 8, 1949 and was given an Honorable Discharge in February 1955. He was a lifetime member of Henry Davis Post #161 at Rushville, and served on the American Legion Honor Guard for over 58 years. He was a very proud American and respected others who served their country as well.

After serving in active duty, Ivan returned back to Rushville and farmed on the place that was his mother’s family homestead. On June 30, 1954, Ivan married Shirley Mae Horn from Hay Springs. To this union, two children were born, Connie Jo (5/19/1955) and Richard (Rick) Vernon (7/23/1956). To help supplement their farm income, Ivan was employed part-time by numerous businesses, restaurants and bars through the years. Enjoying the people and entertaining, Ivan and Shirley managed the Rushville Legion Club for 5 years in the middle sixties. In 1973, they purchased the Stockmen’s Bar which they operated for 25+ years. These jobs and businesses were flexible enough for Ivan to pursue his love of farming and enjoy his numerous hobbies. After the work was done (or maybe not), there was always a place to go fishing with many different friends. Other hobbies included a good game of cards, playing a slot machine of any type anywhere, and watching his crops grow.

One of his passions was his love for music! He was quite astonishing as he could play by ear any musical instrument with his favorite being the harmonica. If people gathered together for some reason, Ivan would look forward to showing off his talent. With birthdays being an important celebration for people, he would wish them a “Happy Birthday” with a tune on his special harmonica in person or by telephone. Ivan was a member of the Music Makers which was a small band that entertained at many nursing homes and local activities in the community.

Ivan was called to his heavenly home on April 13, 2012 at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Hay Springs, after a 14 month battle with cancer complicated by COPD. What a glorious reunion it had to have been as he joined his son Rick who died in August 1976 and Shirley who passed away in May 1997. Others that preceded him in death were his parents, Claude and Elsa Hindman, his brother, Vernon and Shirley’s parents, Lewis (Pete) and Kathryn Horn.

Survivors include his daughter Connie Jo who is married to Barry Leach of Rushville. Granddaughters, Amber Leach of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Bridget and husband Brock Beavers of Burns, Grandson Casey Leach of Burns, and Great Grandchildren Braxton Russell and Bryce Richard Beavers; Brother-in-Law: Richard (Dick) and Mardell Horn of Wheatridge, Colo.; Sister-in-Law: Eleonora (Hindman) Post of Rushville; Nephews: Michael, Patrick and James Horn all of Wheatridge, and Evan Hindman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa along with their wives and children; Special niece: Elin Burgess of Chadron, and her daughter, Crystal (Ryan) Sterkel of Gering; and numerous cousins and friends!

Services will be held on April 16, 2012 at 10:00 AM at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

Memorials can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard or the donor’s choice and sent to: Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69347.