Henry Austin Engle, 94, of Gordon, Nebraska died Thursday April 12, 2012, at Gordon Countryside Care.

He was born January 24, 1918, in Elbert County, Colo. to Elmer and Mary Engle. He completed school until the 8th grade. He was a conscientious objector during the war and fought fires in Montana and Wyoming.

On April 24, 1945 he married Beulah Morine Owings. Henry worked at various construction jobs such as tile laying, painting, roofing, cement work, but his favorite was carpentry, especially trim work. He also kept busy with janitorial and repair work and with Church activities.

Henry loved to garden, trim trees and tinker with motors and invent things. He had a mathematical mind and loved to watch the stars and was interested in astrology and the construction of dams or of any building.

Survivors include three daughters, Helen Blanche Engle, Velma Irene Wallingford and Rebecca Ann Schulte, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Mildred Maxine Carneal, Neva June Doan and one brother Wayne Jackson Engle.

Visitation was held on Sunday April 15, 2012, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chamberalin-Pier Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday April 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of God with Rev. Al Trucano officiating. Burial was in the Gordon Cemtery.

Pallbearers were John Strasburger, Ron Dorsey, Clark Thorsen, Ross Schmidt, Willie Witt and Owen Davis.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.