Alice Marie Roffers Faulk was born and raised April 13, 1920 on a farm near Rushville, Nebraska by her parents, Nora and Mathias Roffers. Being the oldest of 5, Alice was a loving and caring big sister who watched over her siblings and worked with her dad driving a team of horses to plow their fields for their livelihood. Upon graduation from Rushville High School in May of 1939, she taught school at Squaw Mound, District 49 in Dawes County, south of Chadron, Nebraska from 1940-41 and in District 44 in Sheridan County from 1941-43. During the summer of 1942, her sister Catherine’s boyfriend later husband, Gerald Lynch, introduced her to Donald Faulk. Don was attending college at Chadron Normal where he enlisted in the Air Force through R.O.T.C. Don and Alice were married at Buckley Air Force Base Chapel in Denver, Colorado on October 20, 1943.

Don and Alice moved several times while Don was Gunnery Instructor on B-17 and B-29 airplanes. They moved to A.F. Bases in Las Vegas, NV, Lincoln, NE, Rapid City, SD and Harlingen, TX until the war ended. While they lived in Las Vegas, Alice was the “Old Fashioned” Girl on City Cafés float driven in the parade where she wore a very large hat and was shown from the waist down in a 6 foot high hoop skirt made from chicken-mesh wire covered with colored napkins and flowers. The float was very beautiful and it won third place. Throughout their military moves, Alice worked for J.C. Penney Co., Montgomery Ward and Kresge’s Dime Store until she returned to Rushville to deliver their first born child, Rosalene Kay, in November of 1946.

In the spring of 1947, Don and Alice remodeled and moved to their first Chadron home at 718 Shelton Street, owned by Don’s father and mother, John and Lula Faulk. In 1948, she and Don received a contract to sell John Deere Equipment, so they built the 108 Main Street brick building, including their apartment positioned above the showroom, to operate Faulk Implement. Faulk Implement sold John Deere machinery, Farmhand Equipment, De Soto-Plymouth cars, steel granaries and ran combining crews from Goodland, Kansas to Havre, Montana until it was sold in 1953. Meanwhile, their second daughter, Norita Dell, was born in July, 1952. Upon selling off Faulk Implement, Alice and Don rented the building to Harry Pipal, from Crawford for a short time until they sold it to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harvey.

Alice and Don then moved to 939 Main, where Alice rented out rooms, and began her mostly life-long passion of cooking and feeding others while Don was farming land on Deadhorse Road, the Kaiser place, (both southwest of Chadron) and near Denby, South Dakota.

In 1957, Alice and Don remodeled a building in Pine Ridge, South Dakota and opened the Kola Café. Alice worked many long hours cooking and driving Rosalene and Norita to St. Mary’s Academy in Rushville until she contracted Hepatitis A and became deathly ill. After her diagnosis and recovery, they sold the Kola Café and their South Dakota farming and cattle interest and moved back to Chadron. They lived at 620 Shelton and Rosalene and Norita attended the Assumption Academy until they bought the Ernest Bergman place 12.5 miles southwest of Chadron in March, 1960 on what is now called Faulk Road. Rosalene and Norita then started country school at Windy Hill. Alice worked at the Laundromat until their third daughter, Donette Marie, was born in June, 1963. Only six short years later in June, 1969 during a vacation and family visit to Alaska and California, Don was killed along with his brother, Forrest, in a car accident in Riverside, California.

Alice never remarried and operated the farm with hired help until February, 1972 until she sold off the brood sows, cattle and thirty-two registered quarter horse mares and a stallion from the Poco lineage and rented out the farm ground and pasture. Alice and Donette lived on the farm while Donette attended Trunk Butte School until August 1978 when Alice bought her current house at 718 East 8th Street. Alice was a proud farm owner up until Alzheimer’s disease claimed her life on April 5, 2012 in Temecula, California. It is currently farmed and managed by Norita and her son-in-law, Ron Trussell.

Alice loved to garden and travel. She went to many exotic and faraway places such as New Zealand, 7 European countries, England, Ireland, Bermuda, Jamaica, Israel, Egypt, Canada, Old Mexico and 46 U.S. states. She worked at Strings & Things and the Chadron Sales Barn Cafeteria.

Alice lovingly volunteered countless hours and was gratified to have belonged and held offices with numerous area clubs such as Rose Hill Extension, Happy Home Extension, Dawes Co. Extension, Cow Belles, American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies Aide, Nebraska & County Genealogy Societies, Catholic Parish Council, Business & Professional Women, ASCS Member at Large, Women’s Aglow, Bible Study Groups, Dawes Co. Historical Society and donated several items to the Museum. She also led sing along and calisthenics at the Crest View Care Center and was honored to be a Dawes Co. Farmers Hall of Fame inductee.

She is survived by her three daughters-Rosalene Van Cleave, Norita Trussell & Donette Lamson; sons-in-law-Larry Van Cleave, Ron Trussell & Greg Lamson; Grandsons-Jayde Van Cleave, Nicholas (Donny) Malone & Dillon Lamson; Granddaughters-Krystal Matyi, Melissa Butler & Alicia Lamson; Grandsons-in-law-Todd Matyi & Barry Butler; Great Grandkids-Rayland Van Cleave, Lachlan Matyi, Laura, Daryll, James, Britton & Sophia Butler, Noah Malone & her sisters- Catherine Lynch, Mary Rose Reid, Noreen Salisbury, sisters-in-law, Joyce Roffers (Billy, deceased) and Bonnie Korkow; brothers-in-law-Fay Faulk, Bud Reid & Don Korkow and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family members on both of the Roffers and Faulk sides of the family. She is now happily reunited with all of our deceased loved ones.

Alice felt she made many wonderful and loving friends wherever she was throughout her life. She was a devoted, wonderful, kind, generous, humble, modest, careful, gentle, listening, faithful, spiritual and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, Daughter and Friend. You will be never be forgotten or replaced and may you rest in joyful peace in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services for Alice Faulk of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Monday, April 23, 2012 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Mrs. Faulk passed away on April 5, 2012 in Temecula, California. She was 91.

A memorial has been established for the Meals on Wheels or the Alzheimers Association. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

