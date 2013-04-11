Funeral services for Harold Haugen, 95, of Hay Springs, Nebraska formerly of Chamberlain, SD. will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2013 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Drabbels Funeral Home in Hay Springs with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Visitation will take place at 1:00 PM before the service. Cremation will follow with inurnment to take place at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, SD.

Harold Died on Monday, April 8, 2013 at the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Harold Ingmar Haugen was born on February 15, 1918 in Arnegard, ND. to Hans and Ida Haugen. He married Helen Steadman of Watford City, ND. She preceded him in death in 1970. Also preceding him in death are a son Harold A. Haugen; a daughter, Sandra Houska; his parents; two brothers, Morris and Lawrence Haugen and a sister, Ruth Carnes.

His survivors include sons, Curt (Alva) Haugen of Pukwana, SD. and Doug (Wendy) Haugen of Hay Springs; Daughter, Sheree (Larry) Hardy of Huntington, WV; 10 grandchildren, which includes Dana Haugen and his wife Julie who have a special bond with their Grandpa that will forever be unbroken. Harold also has 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and a host of many friends who came to know and love him as Gramps.

Special thanks to the staff of Pioneer Manor who cared for him the past two years.