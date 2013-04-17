Irene Marie (Kuxhaus) Schwarting, 85, was born on October 20, 1927 in a

tar paper shack on the farm north of Batesland, SD to Johann (Fred) and

Mary Kuxhaus. She worked on the family farm and attended Bennett County

High School in Martin, SD.



On March 9, 1946, she married Lyle Henry Schwarting. It was the beginning

of a life long partnership that lasted over 67 years. They lived near

Swett, SD for a couple of years before moving 7 miles east of Gordon, NE.

She worked side by side with Lyle with all of the farming and ranching.

They had a son, Donald and daughter, Sandra who helped out, too.



When they moved to town in 1966, she worked at Gambles and then LaMona’s

House of Fashion. In 1980, they bought the Arrowhead Inn at White Clay,

NE. She did the bookkeeping and helped work and clean there.



In retirement, she enjoyed gardening and caring for their home. After

Lyle’s stroke in 2003, she lovingly cared for him and helped him with

things that he could no longer manage to do himself.



Irene suffered a stroke in July of 2010 and the two of them moved to

Gordon Countryside Care. She passed away there on April 13, 2013, only 3

weeks after Lyle died.



Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; her son,

Donald; and her brothers, Fredrick and Willard.



Survivors include Connie Schwarting of Rapid City, S.D. and her children,

Nicole (Joseph) Tuma of Rapid City, Jared (Rebecca) Schwarting of Queen

Creek, Ariz., Jason (Brooke) Schwarting of Rushville, Neb., and Justin

Schwarting of Glendale, Ariz.; and Sandra (Gerald) Bruns of Billings,

Mont. and their children, Corri of Billings, and Derek (Melissa) Bruns of

Olsbrucken, Germany. Her great grandchildren: Ashley, Michael and Payton

Tuma, Ryan, Dylan and Kaitlyn Schwarting, Tristan Tuma, Kobe and Keenan

Schwarting, Riley, Alex and Michael Bruns. Also surviving are her

sisters, Dorothy (Ellis Rae) Hicks, Betty (Gordon) Plowe, Donna (Dave)

Harrington; her brother, Charles (Karen) Kuxhaus; Willard’s wife, Dorothy

Kuxhaus; and her sisters-in-law, Lola (Stanley) Kruse and Dorothy (Robert)

Anderson.



Although our hearts are broken with her passing, we will continue on

because, as she always said, “You just do what you have to do.”

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 20, 2013, 10:00am, at the Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Nebraska, with Reverend Travis Sherman officiating. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE, 69343.