Byrdie Throop, 83, died March 12, 2012, at Independence House, Mandarin Circle, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Born June 9, 1928, in Gordon, Neb., she was the youngest of six children born to Pearl and Everett Phillips. After graduating from high school, she eventually became City Clerk of Gordon before leaving to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, Neb. She was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lincoln for more than 35 years in several administrative and supervisory capacities. She was a Certified Medical Records Technician. Byrdie married Robert Throop in Lincoln on December 31, 1957. To this union were born two children-son, Lon, and daughter, Julia. A seamstress and crossword puzzle enthusiast, Byrdie was also an expert at making the most of the family garden through her canning and freezing of the produce.

She loved music and sang in the church choir throughout her life. She enjoyed teaching and learning and regularly taught adult Sunday school classes. She and Robert were square dancers and also enjoyed attending Elderhostels. She was a committed Christian and reached out to others through giving her time to her church and was involved in a ministry of The Peoples City Mission. Through her church activities she made several mission trips to do work on the Sioux Indian reservation in South Dakota.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Lincoln, son, Lon of Anchorage, Alaska, daughter, Julia of London, England and sister, Crystal Morey of Fayetteville, W.Va.

She was preceded in death by sisters Olive and Viola and brothers Gerald and Roger.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. in Lincoln, with Pastor Jim Cummings, Chaplain of Horisun Hospice, officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association Great Plains Chapter.