Funeral services for Betty Malmberg of Gordon, Nebraska were held Monday, April 15, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Gordon with Pastor Bill Combs officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery. There was a visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2013 Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home.

Betty Lou Malmberg 72, of Gordon Nebr. died April 8 at Gordon Memorial Hospital. She was born October 15, 1940 in Kilgore Nebr. to Byron and Viola Jackson. She graduated from Cody and from there she went to beauty school in Lincoln. After graduating she moved to Cody where she had her own beauty shop.

On October 5, 1962 she married Charles Malmberg in Alliance. After marrying they moved to Gordon, where she worked as a beautician for Iona Wiles. She loved to sew and paint ceramics. Her hobby was collecting plates.

In later years she worked for Health and Human services taking care of clients.

Survivors include her husband Charles of Gordon, one son Chauncey (Charid) of Gordon. Two brothers, Jim Jackson of Lincoln, and Bill Jackson of Lincoln. One sister Sue (Larry) Clymer of Lincoln. Two granddaughters Kylie and Emma Malmberg Gordon and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her dad, Byron Jackson, mother, Viola Jackson, sister, Marry Jackson Mar, sister Donna Jackson Hugen.

Pallbearers were Eric Malmberg, Jerry Janssen, Jim Berndt, Robert Russel, Greg Nielson, Brian Hugen and Judd Daringer.

