Dorothy Petersen Freeman was born June 12, 1922, to William and Hazel Petersen at Crookston, Minnesota. She died April 22, 2012, at Gordon Countryside Care at the age of 89 years.

She was united in marriage to Bart Freeman in Merriman, Nebraska, where she lived until she entered Countryside Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bart Freeman, sister Zerelle Sanger, brother-in-law Eldon Sanger, brother Howard Petersen, sister-in-law Jane Petersen, parents William and Hazel Petersen and special friend Carl Schwaderer.

Dorothy is survived by nephews Larry Sanger, Brian Sanger, Bill Sanger and wife Bonnie, Dr. Jeff Sanger and wife Kelly, Vicki Friedrich and husband George, Jan Petersen and many friends.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Countryside Care and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

Memorial services will be held Monday April 30, 2012, 2:00pm at the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Nebraska, with Reverend Al Trucano officiating.