Memorial services for Gary Wayne Walker, 60, of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2013 at the Outlaw Saloon in Lyons, Colorado at 2:00 p.m.

Mr. Walker passed away on April 25, 2013 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Gary was born on August 19, 1952 in Arlington, Virginia.

He captained a boat in the Florida Keys and ran a store that sold parrots. He enjoyed teaching his brother Steve about parrots. He loved music and had a great love for all animals. He loved the outdoors.

His survivors include his daughter, Brieanne Walker of Lyons, Colo.; Brothers, Steve Walker of Milford, Va.; Tim Walker of Lyons, Colo.; sister Susie of Milford, Va.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.