James E. Colvin, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2012, at the Cherry County Hospital surrounded by family. Jim was born in Keetsville, Mo. on July 22, 1929, to Platt and Ellen (Bennett) Colvin.

Jim was raised in Cody, Neb. area by his grandparents, John and Mia Bennett. He attended Cody High School through the 9th grade. On March 6, 1949, Jim married Jean Bennett. Three children, Dixie Rene, (1952), LaDel Kay, (1953), and Tim Ray, (1958) were born to this union. During their marriage, they lived at Cody, Lusk, Wyo., Alliance, and Valentine. Jean died December 10, 1983.

Jim married Merna Bartlett on July 22, 1984. They lived in Albuquerque, where Jim was in partnership in the Double Eagle Airport from 1987-1989. Merna passed away in June, 1988. Jim returned to the Valentine area and married Joyce Carr on Nobember 24, 1990.

Some of the most enjoyable times of Jim’s life were spent flying and rodeoing. Jim owned and worked cattle the majority of his life. In Lusk, He owned the Silver-Dollar Bar and in Valentine, he was a heavy equipment operator on several projects, including the Merritt Dam and the Ainsworth Canal. He and Jean owned the Raine Motel from 1963-1987. For 20 years, Jim sold Morman Feed as well as working at the Valentine Livestock Auction. In his later years, he worked at the Rosebud Casino.

Jim’s travels included London, Scotland, the Cheyenne Frontier Days, the NFR finals in Las Vegas, the Canada Calgary Stampede, Mexico, as well as many states in the U.S. Jim had many accomplishments in life. He was a successful business man, private pilot, cattleman, city council man, as well as many others. His most beloved accomplishments were being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family was the biggest highlight of his life. Jim never met a man he didn’t like, he always had a smile on his face and wanted to help anyone in any way possible. If you needed to move cattle, brand, or what ever he was always willing to help.

The highlight of Jim’s later years in life were following his grandkids sporting events and activities. He rarely missed an event.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, half-brother John Ehlers, Jean Bennett Colvin, and Merna Bartlett Colvin. His survivors include his wife Joyce of Valentine, children Dixie Colvin, LaDel (Ken) Colvin-Jankord, and Tim (Dana) Colvin: step-children J.D. Carr, Jan (Don) Epke, and Ross Bartlett: half –sister Elaine Baker, Carol Ehlers: grandchildren T.C. (Tiffany) Colvin, Eric Colvin, Christen (John) Shelbourn, David Weiss: step-grandchildren Kris Epke, Kasy Epke, Kami Epke: great-grandchildren Cael and Ciana Colvin and Baby Girl Shelbourn.

Services were held at the United Methodist Church in Valentine on Saturday, April 28 at 11 a.m. Burial was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.