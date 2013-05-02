Mary Ellen Eckholt passed away on April 29, 2013 at the age of 84 in White Clay, Neb.

Staying behind to celebrate her life are her daughters Kathy Eckholt of Whiteclay, Neb., Jane Eckholt of Rapid City, S.D., Amy (Russ) Smith of Lakeville, Minn. and Jennifer (John Long) Eckholt of Pine Ridge, S.D.: Sister Martha (Rick) Mcnall of Arcadia, Calif.: Grandchildren Crayton, Perry and Garcyn Smith of Lakeville, Minn. and Tristen and Ruth Long of Pine Ridge, S.D.: Sister-In-Laws: Anne Hill of Arcadia, Calif., Helen Witt of Leesville, La., and Mildred Reeves of Whiteclay, Neb.; and good “fishing” buddy, Donna Thies of Whiteclay, Neb.

Waiting for Mary in Heaven are her spouse, Maurice Eckholt; parents, Perry and Ellen (Erickson) Hill; daughter, Ann Connely; and brother, Jim Hill.

Mary Ellen Eckholt left this worldly home for her heavenly one on April 29, 2013. Mary was born May 17, 1928 to Perry and Ellen (Erickson) Hill in Pasadena, Calif. She was married to Maruice Ekholt on August 30, 1947.

Visitation Services will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2013 at the Extension Community Chapel in Whiteclay, Neb.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2013 at the Extension Community Chapel in Whiteclay, Neb., with officiating Pastor Bruce BonFleur

Burial will be at the Extension Community Chapel Cemetery, Whiteclay, Neb.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.