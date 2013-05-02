Memorial services for Kenny Koerber, 53, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, May 3, 2013 at 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Chadron, Neb. with Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Mr. Koerber passed away on April 26, 2013 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

Kenny was born on July 24, 1959 in Chadron, Nebraska. He graduated from Chadron High School. Since graduation he has worked at the Chevy dealership in town (35 years). Kenny would always welcome everyone with a smile.

He is preceded in death by his father James Koerber. His survivors include his Wife, DeAnn Koerber of Chadron; children, Jackie (Brian) Weihrauch of Denver, Colo.; Jacy Koerber of Omaha, Neb., MiaKayla and James Koerber of Chadron, Neb.; Mother, Cleo (Steele) Koerber; Siblings, Tim Koerber of Boston, Mass.; Kim (Justin) Murdock of Chadron, Neb.; Grandchildren, Brody and Berkly Weihrauch of Denver, Colo.; and two special nieces Cloey and Mayzie Murdock of Chadron, Neb., also many other family members and friends.

A memorial has been established for Kenny’s children. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Neb., 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.