Correne E. Wilhite, 67, of Gordon, Nebraska, died April 28, 2012, at Gordon Memorial Hospital. She was born June 29, 1944, to Leona and Harley Wilhite.

Correne graduated high school from Gordon High School and then attended Bryan Memorial Hospital and graduated in 1967. She was an RN at Gordon Memorial Hospital for 40 years, and she retired in 2007. Correne was proud to be a member of P.E.O. Chapter BZ in Gordon, and with many P.E.O. members provided money to help women further their education. She also was a member of the Gordon United Methodist Church or over 50 years.

Her wish was to be cremated and her cremains to be buried in the Gordon Cemetery. Remember that eternity is only one breath away, so keep your eyes on Jesus and live your life accordingly.

Memorials in honor of Correne may be given to the P.E.O. Chapter BZ or the United Methodist Church and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE, 69343.