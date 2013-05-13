Charles (Chuck) Toof, 72, of Hay Springs passed away Friday, May 10, 2013 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs, with Reverends Fred Andersen and Al Trucano officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Hay Springs American Legion and the United State Marine Corps.

His survivors include his wife, Sharon of Hay Springs; sons: Alan (Kristi) Toof of Chadron, Charles W. "Fred" (Nikki) Toof of Hay Springs; daughter, Darla (Scot) Sharp of Gordon; sisters: Suzanne Graham of Lincoln, Sandra (Don) Johnson of Omaha, and Avis Summerville of Hay Springs.

Memorials can be sent in care of Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.