Alfred Creig Giles was the 5th of 7 children born to Everett and Ida (Johnston) Giles on July 26, 1945 at home in Elsmere, NE. He died on May 4, 2012 at the Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa, NE at the age of 66.

Alfred attended school thru the 4th grade at Elsmere District 101. He completed his grade school education at schools in Lincoln, Halsey and Dunning. His high school education was obtained at Rock County High School in Bassett and Keya Paha High School in Springview.

From March 25, 1971 until 1990 he was united in marriage to Donna (Enbody) Prichett. With this union Alfred adopted Donna’s young son, Stephen. They were later blessed with two more children, Brent and Camilla. For a few years he worked at implement dealers in Ceresco and Waverly. They then moved back and worked for several ranchers in Holt, Brown, Cherry, Rock and Blaine counties. In 1985 he started his own dairy in Newport, NE. In 1989 he moved out to Oregon where he worked as a carpenter. After moving back to Broken Bow, he was blessed with another son, Dillon. Alfred had a special love for horses. His best friend while growing up was his horse, Champ. He enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards and telling jokes. For the past 2 ½ years, Alfred had resided at the Golden Living Center in Fullerton, NE.

Alfred was preceded in death by his daughter Camilla, his parents Everett and Ida, stepfather Russell Jennings, sister Patricia and brother-in-law Cleo Terwilliger. He is survived by his children Stephen (Sheryl) Giles of Gordon, NE; Brent (Karyn) Giles of Newport, NE; Dillon McIntosh of Minden, NE; 4 grandchildren: Kylee and Zac Giles of Gordon, Gareth and Whitten Giles of Newport; brothers Kenny (Ardis) Giles of Elsmere, NE; Ryland (Norma) Giles of Ceresco, NE; sisters Yvonne (Bob) Cox of Purdum, NE; Vicki Terwilliger of Donna, TX; Barb (Myron) Nilson of Springview, NE.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 9, at 2:00 p.m. at the Purdum United Church of Christ in Purdum, NE. with Pastor Judy Cook officiating. Casket bearers were nephews: Kim and Byron Cox; Rich Giles; Brad Bailey; Travis Terwilliger; Todd, Corey, Rusty, B.J. and Ryon Nilson; Ron and Brian Giles.

Interment was held at the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Elsmere Church or the donor’s choice. Govier Bros. Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of the arrangements.