Mary Jane White

Mary Jane Sterns Obermiller White, 93, of Hay Springs, Neb., passed away May 10, 2013 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.

Mary Jane was born on February 16, 1920 in Rushville, to Sterling John and Rosabelle (Rines) Sterns. She attended schools in the Rushville area until the family moved to South Dakota, where she rode her horse Betty five miles to a country school at Denby, S.D. Her family moved to Clinton, Neb. during high school and she graduated in 1937.

In 1938, while attending a barn dance north of Gordon, Mary Jane met Chriss Obermiller and they were married September 2. To this union two children were born, Harold and Lela. They worked for ranches in the Sand hills near Hyannis for a few years.

In 1947, Chriss and Mary Jane started farming north of Clinton. Mary Jane worked alongside Chriss with all the outside work – milking cows, working in the fields, and raising chickens, besides being a homemaker – sewing, making quilts, and cooking. They moved to Clinton in 1974 and Chriss passed away in January of 1975.

Later, Mary Jane moved to Rushville and while working at the Food Bowl Restaurant she met Everett White and they were married February 14, 1978. They moved to Oregon to manage apartment houses for fifteen years before returning to Hay Springs in 1994. Everett passed away in 2000.

Mary Jane lived at Sunset Heights in Hay Springs and Parkview Assisted Living in Rushville until February 2008 when she became a resident of Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Mary Jane loved people and animals, especially dogs which she always had a companion.

She is survived by her son Harold (Norman) of Rushville, and daughter Lela (Jack) Fetter of Hay Springs; two grandsons, Tim (Dawn) of Hay Springs and Terry Fetter of Gothenburg, Neb.; three granddaughters, Tammy (Ken) Wellnitz of Hay Springs, Vickie (Steve) Krueger of Gordon, and Tina Obermiller of Wyoming; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her husbands, Chriss Obermiller and Everett White.

Graveside services were held on Monday, May 13, 2013 at 10:00 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville with Gus Klesh officiating.

