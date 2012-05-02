John Marvin Addie, 73, of Port Townsend, Washington passed away on May 4, 2012 at his home from a long battle with cancer.

John was born September 28, 1938 to Walter and Gladys (Hankens) Addie.

As a young man, John came to Rushville and worked for his grandfather down by the Smith Lake on his farm.

He loved the Sandhills and on September 10, 1958 he married Sara Taylor from Hay Springs. To this union four children were born, John Henry, Sonya Lee, Dick James, and Jerri Lynn.

John and Sara moved to Port Townsend and made their home there. He started working at Crown Zellerback paper mill and stayed there until he retired.

John liked long hikes, camping, fishing and his family.