Gary Neil Shaal, 73, passed away Sunday May 19, 2013, at his home in Gordon, Nebraska. He was born June 17, 1939 in Stuart, Nebraska, to Wilbur and Gertrude Shaal.

Gary grew up on a ranch in the Rocky Mountains near Evergreen, Colo. He and his family later moved to a ranch near Sterling, Colo., where he attended Sterling High School. Upon completion of graduation in 1957, Gary completed one year of college and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served for four years on an AR competitive shooting team in Europe.

After the service, he returned to the mid-west to join his brother Rol in training race horses. It was at this time that he met Jane Morris. They were united in marriage in 1964. From this union, they had four children; Michael (Lori) Shaal of Lincoln, Neb., Mary Jane (Jay) Thies of rural Hay Springs, Neb., Catherine (Neal) Hood of rural Gordon, and James (Kelcey) Shaal of Omaha, Neb. Gary had eight grandchildren; Adrian Minzel of Scottsdale, AZ, Zachary Shaal of Lincoln, Neb., Jackson Thies, Taylor, Samuel and Matthew Hood, and Noah and Riley Shaal. He has two nephews, John (Becky) Shaal and Tom (Sheri) Shaal and one niece, Edie Shaal. He leaves behind many friends and family who shared his love of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister and brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, May 23, 2013, 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, in Gordon, Nebraska. Inurnment burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery. A Rosary service was held Wednesday, May 22, 2013 at 7:00 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Gary’s honor for the Chadron Hospice and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

Condolences may be left at chamberlainchapel.com