James Wayne Ritter

James was born to Mary Ann Webster Ritter and the late John Ritter of Fort Collins on September 29, 1965, at Presbyterian Hospital in Denver. JAMES (Jim) (Jimmy) Wayne Ritter of Thornton passed away at his home on February 25, 2013. Jim had three siblings: step-sister Debbie Nieley, sister Johnna Crawford and brother Mike Ritter.

Some of Jim’s favorite memories were playing with his next door neighbors, the Thompson Family, where he would play kick ball, kick the can, hide and seek, going to the local swimming pool, riding his bike, playing baseball at the park across street and other childhood games until his mother would call him home because it was too late.

Jim’s favorite childhood memories included going to visit his Grandma Webster, Claude Lefler and Aunt Mattie Dwyer in Gordon, Nebraska.

Jim participated in the sports of soccer, swimming and Tae Kwan Do. He loved playing his mother’s clarinet and the saxophone in his high school marching band at Iver C. Ranum, where he graduated from as a member of the Class of 1984. Many of his former classmates have shared memories of how he made them laugh. Jim maintained close friendships with many of his high school friends through their fantasy football league, poker games and frequent use of his fishing license.

Jim graduated from Metropolitan State College in 2005 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Computer Information Services with Advanced Certifications in Network Specialist in Information Services and User Support Specialist.

The thing that brought Jim the most joy was being a father to his two sons, Nathan and Galen Ritter. He loved reading to them, taking them to Broncos games, playing video games, taking them to Cancun, and giving them the rich experiences of the outdoor life that Colorado had to offer such as hiking, fishing, white water rafting, Renaissance Fair and skiing. They also shared a love for dragons and wizards.

Jim adored his niece, Nicole Crawford, and when she would come to down, they would ride in his truck and he would buy for her favorite toys or any Denver Broncos gear that she wanted.

His girlfriend, who he called the love of his life, was Dianela Trevino and he felt that her two children, Danny and Sophia, were also his children. They loved going to Sophia’s ballet recitals with Jim. Some of their favorite memories of Jim were going to Breckenridge, sushi night, fishing, teaching Danny to collect dragons, playing Deal or No Deal at Chuck E. Cheese’s or Dave and Busters, riding in the truck singing Shania Twain or just spending time together meant the world to them.

Jim adored his cat Shadow, and in the recent years, he adored his dog, Frosty. Some of his recent happy memories were when he would go to the dog park in his favorite truck with Frosty, where he would spend time with the many friends he made while there.

He was known by his nephews, Christopher and Noah, as the “Num Num Monster” and the “Tickle Monster” as he chased them through his house.

Jim’s caring, and loving nature, his wanting to help a family/friend member or anyone else in need, his smile and laughter will be sorely missed by all.

A burial side service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gordon Cemetery, with a reception immediately following the service..

James is survived by his mother, Mary Ann; children, Nathan and Galen; sisters, Johnna and Debbie and brother Mike; his aunts, Jean Miller, Gloria Ritter, Neoda, Irma and Irene Webster, his uncles, Jay and Bill Webster and his granddaughter Melody Rose Ritter.

Donations can be made to a fund opened in James Ritter’s name to establish a memorial at his and Frosty’s favorite dog park. Donations can be made at any Compass Bank to the account “In Loving Memory of James Ritter Dog Park Memorial” (Account #6708105641). They may also be given to his mother Mary Ann Webster Ritter at 8432 Everett Way, Arvada Co 80005.