Macel Morris, 94, of Gordon, Nebraska, died Monday May 7, 2012, at the Gordon Memorial Hospital. Macel Violet Hartshorn was born April 19, 1918 to Sarah and Wesley Hartshorn. She was the youngest of six children; four brothers and one sister. Her childhood was spent in South Dakota. Marcel graduated from high school in Fairburn, S.D. She moved to Gordon at eighteen to live with her sister Bessie and her husband Doug Borman. Macel took a commercial secretary course and went to work at Miller Brothers Chevrolet. Macel met Leo Paul Morris and they were married June 19, 1939 when she was twenty one years old. Macel never worked again outside their home, but kept busy with her family. She volunteered at St. Leo’s Church and was an active member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed golfing in the Ladies League with her many friends, especially the ladies in the Birthday Club.

Macel and Leo had four children, Sara Jane, Carole Joan, Thomas Hamilton and Debra Ann. Macel and Leo celebrated 59 years of marriage before Leo’s death in 1998. Macel continued to live in the home they built together and remained involved with her children’s lives, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lives. Cali, the cat, was her daily companion in her later life.

Macel leaves behind four children and spouses; Gary and Jane Shaal of Gordon; Jim and Joan Sullivan of Omaha; Tom and Terri Morris of Gordon; Bob and Deb Stanko of Fort Collins, Colo., 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

The Rosary was Friday, May 11, 2012, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Gordon. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father James Joseph and Father Bob Karnish of Kimball, Saturday May 12, 2012. Interment was in the Gordon Cemetery with Macel’s six grandsons as Pallbearers. Her six granddaughters were her Honorary Pallbearers.

A memorial has been established for St. Leo’s Catholic Church and donations may be sent to: Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.