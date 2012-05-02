Charles L Thomsen

Boop, as his sister called him, was born and grew up in North Platte, Neb. During High School summers, he picked chokecherries for the soil conservation service, helped to build a fish hatchery, etc.

As a Navy veteran of WWII, he earned a degree on the GI Bill in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska. An accomplished environmental engineer, he was the heating/cooling “doctor” for a vast number of civic, military, medical and educational buildings in the Midwest and SW for 48 yrs.

In 1980, Chas moved to the southwest due to his specialty in solar engineering, and lived in a passive solar house for 27 yrs. Upon retirement in 1998, he traced his roots through Denmark and became an avid reader of history and mystery. He was a Life member of the Engineering Professional Societies: ASHRAE and ASPE.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis, his sister Phyllis Larsen, and his children Kurt, Diana and LuAnn.

He is survived by his daughter Jean Youel and husband Roger, his brother Paul Thomsen and wife Waltraud, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and “great-grands” in all categories.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, May 15, 2012, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at French ~ Wyoming Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, 11:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 924 Menaul Blvd NE.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal Humane of New Mexico, 9132 Montgomery Blvd NE, 87111, www.animalhumanenm.org/.

