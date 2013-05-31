James John No Leaf, 49, of Gordon, Neb., passed away May 15, 2013, in Gordon, Neb.

A Two night wake service was held Tuesday, May 21, 2013, at the No Leaf Residence, Gordon.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 23, 2013, at the No Leaf Residence, Gordon, with traditional Lakota services led by Mr. Mike Little Boy.

Burial was held at the Gordon City Cemetery, Gordon.

Survivors include father, Noah No Leaf, Gordon; son, Chris Standing Bear-No Leaf, Alliance, Neb.; daughters, Christie No Leaf, Lincoln, Neb., and Jami No Leaf, Alliance; brothers, Neal No Leaf, John No Leaf, and Gerald No Leaf, all of Gordon; sisters, Barbara American Horse and Marie No Leaf, both of Gordon; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in the holy road by his mother, Agnes No Leaf; sister, Marcene Yellow Hair; brother, Jarvis No Leaf; two grandchildren Jeremiah and Ma’hpi

James (Jimmy) made his journey to the Spirit World at his home in Gordon, on May 15, 2013 at the age of 49 years.

Jimmy was born on July 29, 1963 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital to Agnes Bird Head (No Leaf)-deceased and Noah No Leaf. He attended school there in Gordon, Neb. Jimmy continued to make his home in Gordon where he could be close to his friends and family which he cared for more than anything.

Jimmy loved being around his family and friends, and spent his time helping them do whatever needed to be done whether it be mowing a lawn, working on a car, fixing a bicycle tire, or just simply helping where he could. Jimmy was the first to always have a joke, he loved to make people laugh. He shared his happiness with everybody there was never a person left out. Jimmy with his heart of gold would give the shirt off his back to help somebody even if it was a stranger. While spending time with Jimmy you might have heard an old country western song, have played a good game of horseshoes, or possibly even watched the playoffs with him. Jimmy was a long time horse shoe champion and would never turn down a game. He will be greatly missed by the many that he leaves behind to mourn him.

