Loren L. Becker of Harrells, North Carolina and of Luray, Virginia, formerly of Gordon, Nebraska passed away at Bladen County Hospital on Saturday, May 25, 2013 at the age of 74.

Loren is survived by his loving wife, Diane Becker of the home; three sons, James Loren Becker of Maryland, Jeffery Allen Becker of Ireland, and Adam McCaa of Virginia; two daughters, Christina Greaver of Virginia and Cheryl Shifflett of Kentucky and a brother, Larry Gene Becker of North Carolina. He is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Danielle, Brandon, Dustin, Nick, Kevin, Brittany, Kyle, Katee Cole, Natalia, Karen, Jordan, and Brayan, and one great grandchild James.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2013 from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. A service will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support prostate cancer research at The Duke Cancer Institute, 512 S. Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC 27701 or online at www.cancer.duke.edu.