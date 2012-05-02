Mary Ellen (McCray) Hupp

Mary Ellen Hupp, 77, of Gordon, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 20, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

She was born June 20, 1934, in Gordon at Moore’s Maternity Home to Warren and Mildred (McNamee) McCray. As a young girl she lived in Merriman, Nebraska, and was baptized into the Merriman Methodist Church on April 17, 1938. Soon after that her family moved to their ranch 11 miles west of Merriman. She attended the one-room country school known as the Highway School through the 8th grade. The school was only 1 mile from their house. She attended Merriman High School through the 10th grade.

She married Harold Hupp on October 7, 1951, at her folk’s ranch. They then moved to Frank Bornemann’s ranch and worked there until Harold entered the Army. The next move was to an Army base in Virginia and then on to the base at San Antonio, Texas. Their oldest son, Terry, was born at the Sam Houston Army Hospital.

After Harold’s discharge from the Army the family moved to a farm/ranch 11 miles southeast of Gordon that her dad had recently purchased. Son Tommy Joe was born in the Gordon Memorial Hospital in 1956.

Affectionately, known as “Ma” she spent her life as a housewife and homemaker while cooking many large meals for family, friends, and neighbors. “Ma” cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Gordon Rebekah Lodge for many years. Mary could often be found working for days to set up items of all kinds for local auctions and then working at the auctions as part of the family business. She and Harold were honored as the Grand Marshall’s of the 2011 Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo Parade.

Harold and Mary celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 7, 2011, and spent all of their married life after the Army on their Cherry County farm/ranch with the exception of the last 10 years when they moved to their new home in Clinton, Nebraska, to take life a little easier.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nadine Hupp, and daughter-in-law Joni Hupp. Survivors include husband Harold, Clinton, NE; sons Terry (Susan) Hupp, Spearfish, SD; Tom (Sheila) Hupp, Gillette, WY; grandchildren Eric (Melissa) Hupp, Rapid City, SD; Ryan Hupp, Rapid City, SD; Shawna (Chris) Sargent, Glendive, MT; Erin (fiancé Brian Qualley) Walsh, Bowman, ND; Amanda Hupp, Spearfish, SD; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Vern Hupp, Wenatchee, WA, Orville (Ellen) Hupp, Wheatland, WY, and Eugene (Onda) Hupp, Gordon, NE; plus 9 neices and nephews.

Services were at 10:00am Thursday, May 24, at the Gordon American Legion Club with Pastor Al Trucano officiating. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.

Her body was cremated and honorary Pallbearers were the many blessed family, friends, and neighbors who shared her life through the years.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

A memorial has been established. Donations can be sent to the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.