Garlan Lucien Andrews, 84, of Mullen died May 26, 2012, at Pioneer Memorial Rest Home.

Garlan was born in Seneca, Neb., June 19, 1927, to Lucien and Vera (Johnson) Andrews. Garlan (Rusty) graduated from Mullen High School in 1945. He joined the army during the Korean Conflict in October 1950 and was discharged in August 1956.

On December 9, 1953, he married Kathryn Sweet. She died July 13, 1963. Three children were born to this union. He leased and ran his father’s (Lucien) ranch 18 miles north of Mullen. He lived there until his retirement in 1994. He moved into Mullen and resided there until going to the rest home.

He was a member of the Mullen VFD #5541 and American Legion Post #109. He served on the Episcopal Church board and District #98 School Board. He loved ranching, fishing, hunting and soft ball. He especially loved food and family get-togethers.

Survivors include daughter Retonia (Tim) Gruntorad of Kearney; sons Glenn (Caleen) Andrews of Gordon, and Rodney (Yvonne) Andrews of Mullen; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters June (Tex) Evans of Mullen, and Norma (John) Pearson of Fallbrook, Calif.

In addition to his first wife, he is preceded in death by parents Lucien and Vera Andrews, wife Neva (Little Jones), sisters Esther Jensen, Betty Brannan and Eula Fosdick.

Services will be held Friday, June 1, 2012, at 10:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Mullen. Inurnment will be at Cedarview Cemetery with military honors.

Mullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.