Lester M. “Skeet” Hathorn Jr., 78, of Gordon, Nebraska, died Monday June 10, 2013, at Gordon Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 8, 1935, to Lester Sr. and Margaret (Sanders) Hathorn in Gordon. He attended school in Gordon.

On August 12, 1954, in Rushville, Nebraska he married Marilyn Coon. They started their life in Gordon where he worked at the Messenger Ford Garage. In 1955, they moved back to the ranch where they have lived ever since.

Skeet was a member of the Sheridan County Fair board from 1967 until 2002. He was also a member of the Tri-State Cowboys Association and the Nebraska Hereford Association. In 1991, he was awarded the Commercial Cattleman of the Year Award and in 1995 he was awarded the Outstanding Ranch Award. The Sheridan County Fair Board presented Skeet with the Outstanding Individual Award in 2000, and in 2002 he was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn of Gordon; two sons, Maurice (Sandy) of Gordon and Brian (Laurie) of Gillette, Wyo.; a daughter Jennifer (Todd) Raether of Gordon; a sister Jenny Dewing of Loveland, Colo.; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Visitation was held Thursday June 13, 2013, at 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held Friday, June 14, 2013, at 2:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Combs officiating. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Fisher, Jay Hansen, Clyde Lefler, Harold Hupp, Dan Quinn, Buck Buckles, Scott Lindsey and Tim McGinley.

A memorial has been established for the Tri-State Cowboys Museum or the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE, 69343.