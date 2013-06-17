Albert Paul Eichenberger age 85 of Gordon, Nebraska, passed away June 10, 2013. Albert Was born May 20, 1928, to Paul G. and Lydia P. (Harris) Eichenberger.

He attended school at White Lodge District 86 through the 8th grade. He graduated from Gordon High School when he was a freshman so he could move to Oregon with his folks.

June 3, 1950, Albert was united in marriage to Patricia Ann McGrew of Gordon, Nebraska. They lived on his place in northwestern Sheridan County.

In 1952, Albert was drafted into the United States Army. He was at Ft. Benning, Georgia for boot camp, then stationed at the Atomic Energy Commission with the Military Police (MP) at White Sands, New Mexico. Albert was very proud of his time in the service.

After the service, Albert and Pat returned to the place where they started their family. To this union five children were born, Wanda Jean (1953), Steven Paul (1955), Denise Kay (1957), Thomas Blaine (1958) and Yvonne Louise (1960).

In 1964, Albert moved his family onto his grandfather, P.J. Harris’ place where Tom and Tawnie reside now. Here they raised the kids, farming and producing good cross bred cattle. After the kids were on their own Albert and Pat moved to the Eichenberger place in 1980, where Wanda and Vern reside, until the spring of 1998 when Albert moved to Chadron, Nebraska until August 2012 when he went to live with Denise and her husband in Amarillo, Texas.

Albert was preceded in death by his wife Pat, son Steven, his folks and sisters Helen and Theresa.

Albert is survived by his children Wanda and Vern Owen of Gordon and family, Denise and George Jaramillo of Amarillo, Texas and family, Tom and Tawnie Eichenberger of Gordon and family, Yvonne and Stan Hess of Crawford, Neb. and family, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Dorothy Watson of Quinton, Okla., Clara Reutter of Gordon, Alice Turnbull of Chadron, and his brother Russell Eichenberger of Pine Haven, Wyo., plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and treasured friends.

Pallbearers were LaWanda Rundback, Cassie Yonker, Jared Eichenberger, Brad Eichenberger, Steven Eichenberger, Joe Eichenberger, Mandy Stevens and Shana Monter.

Graveside services were Tuesday, June 18, 2013, 10:00 a.m. at the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Rushville American Legion Post #161 and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.