Elsie Graham, 96, Gordon, Neb., formerly of Winner, S.D., passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2013, at Countryside Care in Gordon.

Elsie Beatrice Anschultz was born to William and Lydia (Joachim) Anschultz on October 17, 1916, in Winner. She was baptized November 25, 1917, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner and was confirmed October 26, 1930, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church near Carter, S.D.

Elsie was married to Maurice Joseph Graham on February 27, 1936, at the Lutheran parsonage in Winner. They raised three sons: Donald Edward, Kenneth Dean and Larry LeRoy.

Most of her life was spent in Tripp County, S.D. near Carter, Clearfield and Millboro, except for five years when they were on a ranch in Keyapaha County, Neb. near Meadville.

Maurice and Elsie moved to Winner in November 1979 and Maurice passed away in March 1995. They were married for 59 years. Elsie continued to live in Winner for several years. She kept busy by reading, quilt making, crocheting and playing cards. She then went to Rushville, Neb. and was cared for by Dean and Caroline Graham until moving to the Countryside Care in Gordon.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, a son Dean, mother Lydia McCready, step-father Altie McCready, sister Viola E. Jerred, brother Orvin McCready and one great-grand child Thomas Graham.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law Caroline, two sons and their wives, Donald and Peggy and Larry and Linda; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren along with many other family and friends.

Funeral services for Elsie Graham will be held on Friday, June 21, 2013, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, Winner. Following the service, burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Springview, Neb. with a lunch following at the local Senior Center. Visitation will be held at the Mason Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2013, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.