John W Burrows, born April 12, 1939, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2012.

He had a love for Christ that spread to everyone he came into contact with and served as a humble servant wherever God lead him.

John was preceded in death by his wife Donna of 36 years, his grandson Brandon Burrows, great granddaughter Robin Otradovec, his parents Milton and Lois Burrows and his brother Max Burrows.

He is survived by his children Debra Burrows of Spokane WA, Richard Burrows and wife Jane of Spokane, WA, Karen DaMart and husband Chuck of Clarkdale, AZ. He is also survived by his brothers Robert Burrows and wife Midge of Lakewood, CO and Donald Burrows of Hay Springs, NE as well as his grandchildren Kyle Otradovec, Sarah Burrows and Stephen Burrows. He had five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Services will be held on May 18th at Airway Heights Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate money to the Spanish Mission c/o Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 Hwy 89A, P.O. Box 249, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.