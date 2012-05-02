Judy Kay Talbot, 69, of Loveland died May 24, 2012 surrounded by family. She was born October 10, 1942 in Gordon, Nebraska to Everett and Ethel (Russell) Muck.

Judy graduated from high school at the age of 16 in Gordon, and attended Chadron State College for 2 years. She lived in Alliance before moving to Loveland in 1969. Judy married Leroy Hines and then later Dean Talbot who passed away 4 years ago.

Judy worked at Hewlett Packard as a manager for 20 years and was a skilled homemaker that enjoyed artwork, painting, working with gourds, gardening, and growing flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her daughter Kim Hirsch (Danny) of Loveland, Colo.; brother Gary Muck of Gordon; sisters Donna Jensen (Ronnie) of Gordon, and Ila Mae Johnson (Derald) of Loveland; and her grandson Blake Hirsch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, nephew and great nephew.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 31, 2012, 2:30 p.m. at Viegut Funeral Home. Viewing 1 hour prior to services. Memorials may be sent to the Judy K. Talbot Memorial Fund c/o Viegut Funeral Home.

Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for condolences.