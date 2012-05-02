Doris L. “Dodie” Berg, 88, passed away May 22, 2012 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions in Casper. Doris was the daughter of Walter and Maggie (Gibson) Goodin born Jan. 28, 1924 at the family homestead ranch near Cody, Neb. Dodie spent her youth on the family ranch south of Gordon during the summer and the family farm north of Gordon in the winter attending Pleasant Hill School where she graduated 12th grade.

In the fall of 1942 Doris attended a business college in St. Paul, Neb., and then moved to Grand Island, where she worked for the Army building bombs during World War II. While there, she met her husband and love of her life, Armond Berg who was stationed with the Army Air Corp.

They were married at Mountain Home, Idaho September 23, 1943. After the war, Doris and Armond lived in Hastings and Gordon. They had four children. In 1956 they moved to Casper. Doris worked in various business offices at Natrona County Hospital and also part-time at Natrona County License Dept. before retiring in 1979.

Doris and Armond were avid square dancers spending the winter months each year for 17 years in California, Texas and Arizona. They made many friends on their travels. Doris volunteered at Fort Caspar during the summers and was a member of RSVP Wyoming.

Doris enjoyed her role of wife, mother, grand and great-grand mother. She will always be remembered for her beautiful eyes and smile that could light up a room.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; as well as daughter, Marsha White in 2008; grandson, Aaron Berg in 2005; son-in-law, Dan Thompson in 2009; and granddaughter, Pamela Thompson-Doerge in 1994.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Armond Berg; sons Mike (Vivian) Berg of Casper, Marvin (Barb) Berg of Chandler, Arizona; daughter Myra Thompson of Lander, Wyo., son-in-law Mike White of Casper, seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren); and two sisters, Belva Endersen of Casper and Louise Ginkens of Grand Island.