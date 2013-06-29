Cynthia Rath Kull

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynne Rath Kull, 41, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on June 26, 2013. She was born on August 21, 1971 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Jon Kull and two daughters, Mariah and Jordyn of Round Rock; mother and step-father Mary Anne and Fritz Wefso of Rushville, Nebraska; father, John Rath of Custer, South Dakota; grandfather, Ed Holstein of Rushville, Nebraska; twin sister, Julie Coomes and husband Mike, of Rushville, Nebraska; brother, Chris Rath, of Austin, Texas; step brother Jim Wefso and wife Cameon of Lead, South Dakota; step sister Claire Matt and husband Peter, of Omaha, Nebraska as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2013 at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2013 at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. A private family burial will be in Georgetown IOOF City Cemetery, Cedar Park, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Williamson County.

Cyndi spent her first six years in Lincoln, Nebraska and was involved with gymnastics and baton lessons. She loved spending time at the neighborhood pool with her mom, dad, brother, sister and friends. In June of 1977 Cyndi and her family moved to Rushville, Nebraska. As a child she enjoyed riding ponies with her friends in parades, all over town, and on back roads of the country, playing softball, swimming, taking trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota, riding motorcycles water and snow skiing. She was fortunate to live close to her Grandpa and Grandma Hollstein. Cyndi loved Grandma’s cooking and memorable rides in the country with her Grandpa (where she first learned to drive at about age 8). After Cyndi’s father, John, moved to Custer, South Dakota, she spent memorable time with her Dad camping, hiking and staying at his home in the Black Hills. Cyndi gained another father, Fritz, who adored her and always called her his favorite.

She graduated from Rushville High School in 1989. While in high school she participated in many sports activities with basketball being her favorite. She was also involved in band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Methodist Youth Group. Cyndi was a friend to everyone. Cyndi had a wonderful sense of humor. When she was 19 she and her twin sister traveled to Europe and met her German relatives for the first time.

Cyndi met the love of her life in Lincoln, NE where she attended Southeast Community College and received her Registered Nursing degree in 1996. She always dreamed of living on a beach and shortly after college she moved to Ft. Meyers Beach, Florida. She and Jon married 12/10/98.

After Jon and Cyndi eloped to Las Vegas, Nevada they resided in The Woodlands Texas, where they built their first home. Some of Cyndi’s lifelong dreams were fulfilled there with having a home with a pool, and the Birth of both Daughters, Mariah Angelique and Jordyn Terra. In 2005 they relocated to Round Rock Texas where Jon, Mariah, Jordyn, her schnauzers Shay, Beau, Tally, and cat Isabella still reside. She enjoyed volunteering with Mariah and Jordyn at the Williamson county Humane society. She has also recently published a Children’s book called “I Spy”

Cyndi was preceded in Death by her Grandparents Martin and Rosabelle Rath, Grandmother Marian Hollstein, her Godfather Uncle Jerry Retherford, Grandparents Lucille Haisch, and Eugene and Catherine Haisch.

Arrangements under the direction of Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone, Cedar Park, Texas 78613, (512) 259-1610.