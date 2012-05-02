Floyd William Lulow, “Red” of Hay Springs, was born on October 10, 1928. He was one of 13 children born to Charles and Hattie Lulow of Rushville. He passed on May 29, 2012 at the Veterans Hospital in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Floyd joined the Army in April 1951. He served in Korea for 11 months and was honorably discharged in March 1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, 2 Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

Floyd spent more than 50 years on the farm south of Hay Springs. He loved every minute of it, and he especially enjoyed working and visiting with his neighbors.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and his friend Gertrude Sterns.

He leaves two brothers: Stanley Lulow of Oregon, Melvin Lulow of Wisconsin; his nephew Paul Lulow of Chadron; friends, neighbors, and extended family.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

A memorial has been established for the Rushville American Legion. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.